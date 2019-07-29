Bareback riding
1. Chance Ames, Pig Piney 85
2. Morgan Wilde, McCammon, Idaho 82
3. Hunter Carter, Athens, Texas 81
4. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Montana 77
5. Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, Louisiana 75
6. Hunter Brasfield, Delta, Colorado 74
Steer Wrestling
1. Riley Krassin, Lander 3.4
2. Rylie Clemens, Blackfoot, Idaho 3.9
3. Chase Black, Coalville, Utah 4
4. Joseph Buffington, Wheatland 4.6
5. Payden McIntyre, Douglas 4.7
6. Logan McDonald, Hemingford, Nebraska 4.8
Bull Riding
1. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Georgia 85.5
2. Stetspm Wright, Milford, Utah 81.5
Saddle Bronc
1. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 86.5
2. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 80.5
3. Landon Mecham, Tropic, Utah 79
4. Joe Harper, Paradise Valley, Nevada 78.5
5. Hawkins Boyce, Malad, Idaho 78
6. Garrett Buckley, Craig, Colorado 76
Barrel Racing
1. Sharon Harrell, Wickenburg, Arizona 17.42
2. Karson Bradley, Pig Piney 17.46
3. Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Oklahoma 17.57
4. Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas 17.58
5/6. Jolee Lautaret-Jordan, Kingman, Arizona 17.65
5/6. Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho 17.65
7. Kodee Williams, Boulder 17.66
8. Alishea Broussard, Estherwood, Louisiana 17.68
9. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Washington 17.69
10. Katelyn Scott, Odessa, Texas 17.7
Tie-Down Roping
1. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, Louisiana 9.3
2. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kansas 10.5
3. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 10.9
4/5. Tyler Boxleitner, Loveland, Colorado 11
4/5. Jarrett Oestmann, Limon, Colorado 11
6. Cooper Raley, Brenham, Texas 11.1
6. A.C. Martin, Evanston 11.1
Team Roping
1. Rhett Anderson, Anabella, Utah, and Trace Porter, Leesville, Louisiana 5.4
2. Chaz Kananen, Filler, Idaho, and Tyler Whitlow, Kimberley, Idaho 5.8
3. Zane Cordell Murphy, Cheyenne, and Jud Jackson, Morgan Mill, Texas, 6.6
4. Hagen Peterson, Delta, Utah, and Jace Nielsen, Ogden, Utah 8.7
5. Robby Farias, Kilauea, Hawaii, and Cole Wilson, Lake Shore, Utah 11.2
6. Brodi Jones, Erda, Utah, and Braydin Evans, Erda, Utah 11.7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.