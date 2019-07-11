7-12-19 Nationals contestants.JPG
ROCK SPRINGS — Trucks and horse trailers line the parking lot at the Sweetwater Events Complex Thursday morning, as contestants wait to check in for the 2019 National High School Rodeo Finals. Check in started at noon and the rodeo will kick off Friday with queen competitions.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Miles Englehart

