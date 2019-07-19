ROCK SPRINGS – For some athletes, putting all of their time and effort into just one sport can be hectic.
Between all of the hours invested in training, practicing, watching film and more, the challenge to make it all the way to the top can be enough to make a person want to either shut down or quit.
As for 17-year-old Gracie Faulkner of Gooding, Idaho, there’s not many people out there who knows that feeling more than her. Gracie is living proof that if a person is willing to put in both the time and work, than any goal you set to do can be accomplished.
For about a decade now, Gracie’s main job has been juggling rodeo, volleyball and basketball; all while holding down a part-time job and attending school. Her hard work not only shows in the arena and on the court, but also in the classroom where she maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Growing up on a ranch in the southern Idaho, Gracie was always around horses and cattle. Thus, the urge of joining rodeo came to her at a very young age.
“Between my dad who used to rodeo and my two older brothers who rodeo, it didn’t take long for me to get started following in their footsteps,” she said.
Twelve years later, after overcoming many obstacles in the arena, to say Gracie’s talents have blossomed would be an understatement. Not only does she compete in pole bending, goat tying, team roping and breakaway roping, but this year is the first time in her career that she has qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo.
“It’s a dream come true,” Faulkner said. “Any time you get the chance to represent your state and compete at the national level is an honor.”
After qualifying in breakaway roping, Gracie’s goal is not only to win the entire event, but she is also setting some personal ones aside.
“I just want to compete,” she said. “There are a lot of really talented riders here, so I’m doing my best to stay positive and not get down on myself.”
After being ranked outside the top four of her district most of the year, Gracie knew if she was to going to make it all the way to nationals come July, she needed put on a strong performance at state.
“I knew I had it in me, it was just more of asking myself, ‘OK, how bad do I really want this?’” she said.
Fortunately, Gracie’s strong performance at state was not only enough to bump her up a few positions, but also book her ticket to the national level.
“I just remember being overwhelmed with excitement and joy,” she said. “When you work so hard and for so long at something, it’s great to be rewarded for it.”
When not impressing the judges with her roping and riding skills, Gracie’s love for being active goes beyond just rodeo. The soon-to-be senior in high school is also a three-time varsity basketball and volleyball player, both sports she has been playing since she was eight years old.
Fortunately for Gracie, being able to play all three of her favorite sports is still possible while attending high school. With volleyball being scheduled in the fall, Gracie can invest most of her time and energy into a single sport. As for basketball season, which leads right into rodeo season, the two sports usually come to a crossing point, but not for too long.
“By the time basketball season starts to come to a close, it’s time to leg up my horse (exercise and get the horse started),” she said. “That way he is ready and prepared to go for the upcoming season.”
Jumping from one sport to another for 10 years now, Gracie has worked extremely hard to not only train her body, but also her mind.
“It’s definitely as much mental as it is physical,” she said.
To keep in shape, Gracie does her best to stay away from fast food and only eat whole foods. She also spends an hour or so at school working out in the weight room.
According to Gracie, the most challenging part of it all is to stay motivated.
“It’s been difficult at times, but at the same time also very rewarding,” Gracie said. “Looking back, I wouldn’t want it any other way. Between my family and friends, I have a lot of people that help keep me going.”
Moving forward, Gracie’s plan after graduating high school is to attend college. Knowing she can’t participate in all three sports while attending university, Faulkner’s plan is to drop both volleyball and basketball while focusing mainly on her rodeo career.
“I will always have a passion for volleyball and basketball, but my love for rodeo is far greater,” she said.
While attending university, other than getting good grades and a receiving a degree, Gracie’s biggest goal is to compete at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper.
With two older brothers already incompeting on college rodeo scholarships, there’s a strong possibility that Gracie could compete either with them or against them.
“That would be amazing,” she said. “Growing up, I have always looked up to my brothers. Without all of their help and support, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.”
