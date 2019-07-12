Wyo 001.jpg
ROCK SPRINGS — Miss High School Rodeo Wyoming Nakel Philpott of Rock Springs shows off her horsemanship skills Friday afternoon at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Philpott had personal interviews later that evening and will be modeling and giving a speech on Saturday, July 13, at Western Wyoming Community College beginning at 7 p.m.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

