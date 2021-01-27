MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Colbey Ross had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Pepperdine narrowly beat BYU 76-73 on Wednesday.
Ross was 11 of 13 from the free-throw line, including two makes with 17 seconds left for a three-point lead. BYU was held scoreless in the final 50 seconds.
Kessler Edwards had 18 points for Pepperdine (7-7, 3-2 West Coast Conference). Jan Zidek added 13 points and Sedrick Altman had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Spencer Johnson had 15 points for the Cougars (13-4, 4-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Alex Barcello added 12 points and Caleb Lohner had 11 points.
The Waves leveled the season series against the Cougars with the win. BYU defeated Pepperdine 65-54 on Saturday.
