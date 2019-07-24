HENDERSON, Nev. – University of Wyoming senior kicker Cooper Rothe was voted as the Mountain West's preseason special teams player of the year. Preseason all-conference and predicted order of finish was announced Tuesday at the start of MW football media days at Green Valley Ranch Resort.
Rothe finished the 2018 season as the MW special teams player of the year, and a finalist for the Lou Groza Award. The Longmont, Colorado, product led the nation in field-goal percentage (94.1%), which is a single-season MW record. Rothe also was tied for first in extra-point percentage as he made all 28 of his kicks.
Rothe enters the 2019 season with 44 career field goals, which is fourth-most among all active Football Bowl Subdivision players.
UW was one of 10 teams that had at least one player named to the preseason All-MW team. Of the 25 individuals among this year's picks, 14 were seniors, nine were juniors and two were sophomores.
The Cowboys were picked to finish fourth in the Mountain Division in the preseason poll.
Boise State got 15 of 21 first-place votes to earn the top spot in the poll in the Mountain Division. Utah State, with six first-place votes, was picked second, followed by Air Force, UW, Colorado State and New Mexico.
Fresno State was picked to win the West Division with 17 of 21 first-place votes. San Diego State was second, followed by Nevada, Hawaii, UNLV and San Jose State.
