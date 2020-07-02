LARAMIE – University of Wyoming Cowgirl Morgan Ryan took home the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Amateur Championship Title on Sunday. The event was played on the par-72, 6,087 yard in Riverton at the Riverton Country Club.
The freshman defeated Ali Mulhall of Henderson, Nevada, in a playoff to take home the title. She would shoot a final round of one-over 73 and a three-day total of 224 (+8)
Ryan played in three tournaments as an individual for the Cowgirls during the 2019-20 campaign. At the CSU Ram Classic, she turned in a three-day total 18-over 234 and in a tie for 39th. Her best round on the year was a 2-over 73.
Senior Caitlyn Skavdahl shot a three-day total of 225 (+9), while Cristiana Ciasca carded a 233 (+17) in the Championship Flight. Incoming freshman Rachel Stoinski had a final score of 29-over, 245 in the first flight.
