Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams tumbles over Denver Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom, No. 26, after making a reception on Sept. 9. will be the end of an era of sorts this weekend in Oakland. Not that anyone figures to be mourning what should be the final NFL game ever played on a field with infield dirt, especially the players who have had to deal with the bad footing, ripped jerseys, scraped arms and legs and hard falls onto a surface with no cushion.