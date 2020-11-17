New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees remains on the ground after being sacked by San Francisco 49ers' Kentavius Street during the second quarter of an NFL football game in New Orleans, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Brees has been diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed right lung, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced specifics about Brees' injury, which the 41-year-old quarterback said occurred on a heavy hit by Street in the second quarter of New Orleans victory over the Niners on Sunday.