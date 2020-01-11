LARAMIE – A year after losing three of its starters to graduation, the University of Wyoming women's basketball team knew it needed to rely on its underclassmen to step onto the scene.
Among those underclassmen is Alba Sanchez Ramos.
The 6-foot sophomore appeared in only seven games last season, but proved efficient during her time on the court, shooting 52.2% from the field and 46.7% from 3-point range. This season, her role has changed, and she has started all 14 games for the Cowgirls.
"I've spent a lot of time talking to (Alba), and she knows we needed a lot more out of her this season," UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. "She didn't play very many minutes last year, but she's really stepping up for us this year, especially defensively."
While scoring may be her biggest strength, Sanchez Ramos has been determined to become better defensively since arriving in Laramie from Madrid, Spain.
"I've really worked hard on becoming better on the defensive side since last season," Sanchez Ramos said. "We didn't emphasize too much on defense while I was playing (in Spain), and I knew I needed to work at that when I came to Laramie."
Sanchez Ramos' improvement on the defensive side has helped UW maintain the top-ranked defense in the league almost all season long. There's no shying away from the fact that the Cowgirls' consistent defense has been their strong suit thus far. Being a small forward, she has taken on the challenge that Mattinson has asked of her in guarding bigger players.
"It's tough guarding bigger girls at times, and especially at the beginning of the season, when I wasn't really used to it," she said. "But I know I just need to work harder on defense and really work harder than them while fighting for rebounds."
Sanchez Ramos – who grabbed a career high nine rebounds in Wednesday's loss to San Diego State – is second on the team in rebounding, averaging 5.1 rebounds per contest, trailing only Tereza Vitulova, who pulls down 5.8 boards per game.
On Saturday, Sanchez Ramos and the Cowgirls will tip off with UNLV at 4 p.m. for the backend of their two-game road trip. UNLV (7-8 overall, 3-1 MW) has struggled to put points on the board this season, setting up an ideal matchup for UW's robust defense.
The Cowgirls (7-7, 3-2) fell to San Diego State on Wednesday in a game that went into overtime when the Aztecs hit a game-tying 3-pointer to beat the buzzer at the end of regulation. UW only scored four points in the third quarter, which changed the momentum of the game and continued its trend of going on crucial scoring droughts. UW finished the game with zero points from its bench.
Sanchez Ramos could provide an offensive spark that the Cowgirls need at times, and she has stepped up in big ways for the Cowgirls this season. On Nov. 10, UW topped St. Mary's College, 69-67, in a game where she had a career-high 19 points. On New Year's Day, she hit a 3-pointer to ice the game and help give the Cowgirls a victory over Boise State. Averaging 7.5 points per contest and shooting 34.5% from the field, she has the potential to lift UW over that scoring hump that presents itself at times.
"(Sanchez Ramos) got a chance at the beginning of the season, and she has taken advantage of it," teammate Karla Erjavec said. "She went and played with her national team over the summer and came back a much better player. She has become a big part of our team."
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at sports@wyosports.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.