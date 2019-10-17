SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle's expansion NHL franchise released initial pricing for club seats with details on general ticket prices coming in 2020.
The team says club seats will each cost between $285 and $355 based on a 44-game season ticket package. The club seats will be on three-, five- or seven-year terms.
The team will have 2,600 club seats in its new arena. Fans who left deposits will begin selecting seats soon.
Aside from club seats, the team said 80% of the suites in the arena have already been sold.
The team says general seats will start at $50 per game and there will be some single-game tickets starting at $20.
Seattle's franchise is slated to begin play in the 2021-22 season.
