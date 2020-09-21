Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the second inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals on Oct. 30, 2019,. The higher seeded team reaching the World Series will have last at-bats in Games 1 and 2 and if needed Games 6 and 7, not necessarily the team with the best record. The specification was contained in the agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association to expand the playoffs following a regular season shortened due to the novel coronavirus.