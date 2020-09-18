ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School girls volleyball team hosted a senior recognition on Tuesday before the match against Evanston High School.
Seniors Stella Carlson, Kasia Leavitt, Kenady Nacey, Cali Pollastro, Jenna Randall, and Emma Wells were recognized by RSHS Activities Director Thomas Jassman and the community for their hard work and dedication to the Tigers volleyball team.
Stella Carlson letters in volleyball and student council and was recognized as a member of the RSHS Health Academy and National Honor Society (NHS). She has served on the Student Council for four years and is the student body vice president. She said she is looking forward to attending Utah State next year.
Kasia Leavitt has always maintained a 4.0 grade-point average and is a member of the NHS and the RSHS Health Academy. Next year, she plans to study at Western Wyoming Community College for two years to major in nursing. After that, she plans to further her education at the University of Wyoming, with her end goal of becoming a nurse anesthetist.
Kenady Nacey is a member of the NHS, has lettered in volleyball, soccer and track, and is a member of the Fire, Law and Leadership Academy (FLLA). Next year, she plans to study computer science at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
Cali Pollastro is a four-year letter award winner in volleyball, was all-conference in volleyball in 2019, was the volleyball team captain her junior and senior seasons, and was the 2019 statewide total blocks leader in all classifications. Cali is also a three-year letter winner in track, a two-year letter winner in Student Council, a member of RSHS Student Council Executive Board, a member of the NHS, and a member of the RSHS Health Academy. Next year, she plans to study business at USU Eastern on a full-ride athletics scholarship.
Jenna Randall is a two-year varsity volleyball letterman and a member of the RSHS FLLA. Next year, she plans to study criminal justice with an emphasis in criminology at Dixie State University.
Emma Wells is a member of the NHS and the National Academy of High School Scholars. She is an academy ambassador for the FLLA and has lettered as the volleyball team manager for three years.
The Tigers, coached by Shawn Pyer, capped off their night of recognition by defeating the Evanston High School Red Devils in five sets, 25-20, 17-25, 25-14, 10-25 and 15-8.
The 4-3 Tigers are next scheduled to play at home at 2 p.m. Saturday against the 2-6 Bison from Cheyenne South High School.
