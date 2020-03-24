Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.