CASPER -- Special Olympics Wyoming will host a version of the annual Summer Sports Classic on Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29. This year, the Summer Sports Classic will combine individual softball skills, unified sports golf, cycling and bocce competitions.
With the limits on gathering sizes as well as respect to physical distancing, bowling will not be offered at the 2020 Summer Sports Classic. There are plans to bring it back to in 2021.
This year, Olympic organizers said they will make some adjustments to ensure the best experience possible for all involved. They will follow the physical distancing policies in place by facilities as well as the recommendations of the local health department and Special Olympics Inc.
Cycling competitions will offer time trials only; there will be no road races. Designated areas will be assigned for athletes while they are awaiting their event. Spectators will also have predetermined locations to watch and cheer for athletes.
Golf competition will follow the protocols established by the Casper Municipal Golf Course including physical distancing, no more than four people to a group, and scheduled tee times. The course has sanitizing measures in place as well as for carts. Golfers must have their own set of clubs.
Bocce competition has been added as another sport choice. Only a singles tournament will be offered.
Individual softball skills competition will be offered; no team play.
The Wyoming communities participating in this year’s tournaments include Casper, Platte County, Thermopolis, Gillette, Laramie and Pinedale.
Special Olympics Wyoming could always utilize more volunteers to keep score, assist with skills stations and award medals. To volunteer for any of these events, contact 307-235-3062 or register online at www.specialolympicswy.com.
