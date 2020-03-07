ROCK SPRINGS -- In its fifth season, the Sweetwater Lopes Lacrosse Club is continuing to expand beyond expectations. Helping to create the lacrosse community in Wyoming has been a difficult task, but new teams throughout the state are bringing greater opportunities both in terms of competition and growth.
Recently the club has hosted several lacrosse professionals, offering the players the prospect to learn from and experience lacrosse on a whole other level. Finishing strong at the Jackson Hole Mountain Roundup last season, the club will be participating in a variety of tournaments this season from Grand Junction Colorado to finishing the season with the first-ever lacrosse game in Sweetwater County in May against the Cheyenne Tornados.
The mission of Sweetwater Lopes Lacrosse Club is to foster a lifelong enjoyment for the game of lacrosse for youth boys and girls, residing in the Sweetwater County area. The club offers developmental programs for youth boys and girls, ages 8 to 18.
Programs teach individual fundamental skills, the essentials of team play, proper physical conditioning, and most importantly, good sportsmanship. Through its coaching staff and volunteers, the club encourages players to develop a positive attitude, self-discipline, respect for others, and commitment to the success of their team and club.
“We strive to make participation in the sport of lacrosse affordable, safe and a positive experience for players, coaches and parents,” the club stated.
