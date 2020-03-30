BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — The table tennis world team championships have been postponed again after the sport's governing body suspended all planned events involving international travel until June 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The world team championships in Busan, South Korea, had already been delayed from May 22-29 to June 21-28.
The ITTF met on the weekend and released a statement saying it would meet again this week to propose new dates.
It is also freezing rankings lists as of this month and will consider adjustments to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which have been postponed to next year.
