CALHAN, Colo. -- Zac Taylor, who is in his first year of driving a non-wing sprint car, captured the POWRi Lucas Oil Warrior Sprint Series championship thanks to a podium finish last Saturday at El Paso County Raceway.
"What a learning experience this year was," he said. "I learned driving a non-wing sprint car is so much different than a winged car. My dad learned so much about setups. It was just an incredible season. And to win the championship at a track where I won a winged championship a couple of years ago is even more special."
Taylor's afternoon began with a charge from seventh to second in his heat race, putting him in the fifth starting position for the feature.
"It was an afternoon show so traction was at a premium," he said. "I ran the bottom at one end of the track and the top at the other. I got up to second and was challenging for the lead when the caution came out. The leader learned where I was running and he moved up and blocked. I ended up third."
Taylor noted that he may race his sprint car again the weekend following Thanksgiving in Arizona.
"One of the teams that came up to Colorado to run with us was telling us about this show, so we are talking about going," he said.
Taylor said he and midget owner Todd Henry are also looking at competing with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League at the Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma.
"Then we start getting ready for the Chili Bowl and the 2020 season," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.