FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Zac Taylor said he had a car capable of winning last Saturday at I-76 Speedway, but a mechanical issue proved costly during competition with the POWRi Lucas Oil Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association.
“We were really good in hot laps and went out for the heat, took the green and took off like a rocket,” he said in a press release. “Then the motor just died. We broke a wire to the ignition switch.”
Todd Henry and the crew went to work and got the car running for the feature.
“We didn’t get a lap in, and a guy in front of me spun and I got collected and had to go to the tail,” Taylor said. “When the green came back out I could drive any place on the track. I was picking cars off and got back to fifth. Everyone in front of me was driving around the top and I went to the bottom and got to the front and had a huge lead for a couple of laps. Then the car started shaking and sputtering and I pulled into the infield.
“We found out a crank trigger went out. Luckily it didn’t severely hurt the engine, and we will be back in action this Saturday with the RMMRA at El Paso County Raceway (in Calhan, Colorado).”
Taylor, who sits second in the series championship standings, was credited with a 13th-place result. He said the encouraging part is how his midget is able to move around on the track.
“Todd told me I-76 is a lot like the Chili Bowl, and now we have a good setup when we head back there in January,” he said. “That really has me excited.”
