BELGRADE, Mont. — Zac Taylor knows that if he is going to get better, he has to compete against the best competition, and that opportunity presented itself last weekend in Montana during a Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour event.
Taylor and his family owned 360c.i. sprint car team traveled to Gallatin Speedway for the two-day Grizzly Nationals. Taylor raced his way into the A Main on Friday while competing against arguably the toughest 360 racers in the country, according to a press release.
"We held our own in the heat, finishing fifth, which put us in the B Main," he said. "I was able to hold on to a transfer spot and went from 21st to 18th in the A Main. We just missed the setup. The track took rubber and the car got really tight.
"It was a real eye-opener for me to see how fast these guys are and how they get through the slick. It just shows you the experience they get racing every weekend week in and week out. It makes them so much better."
Unfortunately, Saturday's race was rained out.
"I was looking forward to taking what we learned Friday and seeing how we improved," Taylor said. "I can't wait to race with the ASCS again."
Taylor will climb back aboard the Todd Henry midget this Saturday at I-76 Speedway in Fort Morgan, Colorado, to compete with the POWRi Lucas Oil Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association. Taylor sits second in the championship standings.
"We've really been rolling in the midget," he said. "Todd and I are communicating so well and he gives me such a great race car."
