PUEBLO, Colo. -- Zac Taylor had to rebound from a pair of incidents to come from the tail and score a fifth-place finish last Saturday at Honor Speedway during a POWRi Lucas Oil Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association event.
Taylor won his heat race, but a dice roll of 12 started him 12th in the feature, according to a press release.
"We got going pretty good and I was battling for fourth and the guy ahead of me caught a rut," he said. "My right front hit his left rear, and the guy behind me got into me, and I got on my side. They pushed the car back on all fours and I went to the tail. We battled back to ninth and got spun out again. I got back to seventh at the finish, but two cars were ruled ineligible so they awarded us fifth.
"It was a crazy race. I bet we ran 100 laps. It took an hour to complete 30 racing laps. I was mentally and physically exhausted."
The POWRi Lucas Oil Warrior Sprint League was supposed to compete the same night, but Taylor and only one other car showed up, and the other competitor had mechanical issues. Taylor was allowed to run laps, which he said was beneficial to the team as it prepares for the end of the season events.
"We went there with the intention of working on our dry-slick setup," he said. "My dad and Todd Henry found a setup I really like. We are getting closer and I can't wait to go to El Paso County Raceway in a couple of weeks. We aren't racing this coming weekend and are looking at getting back to it in a couple of weeks."
Taylor returns to action on Sept. 21 at I-76 Speedway in Fort Morgan, Colorado, with the RMMRA before venturing to El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colorado, on Sept. 28 with the POWRi Lucas Oil Warrior Sprint League.
