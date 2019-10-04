CALHAN, Colo. — Zac Taylor captured his fourth victory of the season last Saturday at El Paso County Raceway during a POWRi Lucas Oil Warrior Sprint League event. If not for a broken cam spun, he may have had a shot at another win the same night in Todd Henry’s midget.
The victory kept Taylor atop the non-wing sprint car series championship standings with just a pair of races remaining, according to a press release.
“I had some great luck with the draw, getting the pole for the heat in both the sprint and midget and easily winning both,” he said. “In the sprint feature, we finally found something that made me totally comfortable. I’m adjusting better to the car. I just need more races. This is my first year racing a non-wing sprint car.
“They gave me the option to go to the tail for a chance at more money, but I wanted to play it safe as we are leading the points with just a couple races to go.”
In the midget, Taylor knew something was amiss after the heat race.
“As I was pulling off the track it sputtered and died,” he said. “It felt like we ran out of fuel, but that wasn’t it. Todd went through all the electronics and it was all good so he was going to change the fuel pump. When he pulled it off he saw the cam spud was stripped. It really sucks because the track was good from top to bottom and we could pass cars with ease.”
The week prior Taylor wrapped up a second-place finish in the POWRi Lucas Oil Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association standings.
“Todd said he will keep an eye out for another midget race or two before we start getting ready for the Chili Bowl,” Taylor added.
His next race is Oct. 12 at I-76 Speedway in Fort Morgan, Colorado, with the POWRi Lucas Oil Warrior Sprint League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.