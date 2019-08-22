FORT MORGAN, Colo. -- Zac Taylor can't seem to catch a break. Bad luck found Taylor last Saturday for the third time in four weeks.
Taylor once again had a car capable of winning while competing at I-76 Speedway with the POWRi Lucas Oil Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association, but an incident with another car at the start of the feature ended his night early, according to a press release.
Three weeks ago at the same track an ignition switch problem cost Taylor a shot at a midget win and last week in the winged 360ci sprint car Taylor was battling for the lead in the feature when a lapped car caused a crash, which took him out of contention.
"I don't know what we have to do to change our bad juju," he said. "We came from fifth to second in our heat and started fifth in the feature. A car got bottled up on the start and the car behind me ran over my front end, breaking a heim end. There was no hot pit for me to go to so we were done. That cost us a lot of points with the RMMRA Series."
Taylor dropped to fourth in the midget standings with three points races remaining this season.
"We've had a very fast car, but can't catch a break," he said. "Hopefully these last couple of shows we can get back into the top two in points."
Taylor plans to race his family's non-wing sprint car this Saturday with the POWRi Lucas Oil Warrior Sprint League at El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colorado. Taylor is currently second in the series standings in his first year driving a non-wing sprint car.
"We have been pretty good with the sprint car this year," he said. "My dad has learned a lot and it shows in how fast the car has been."
