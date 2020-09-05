Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton throws a pass at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Feb. 27. The Jacksonville Jaguars are going with another college journeyman and sixth-round draft pick as their backup quarterback. General manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone kept rookie Jake Luton to play behind Gardner Minshew as they finalized their 53-man roster Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. They cut veteran Mike Glennon and waived Josh Dobbs.