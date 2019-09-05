LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming track and field and cross-country program will host its 18th annual Always a Cowboy memorial event on Saturday, Sept. 7. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the cross-country trails behind Jacoby Golf Course off 30th Street in Laramie.
“It’s a good community event where we’re able to remember the tragic event, but also celebrate what those lives were,” said head cross-country coach Scott Dahlberg. “It’s going to be a different course than it has in the past, but it should be a nice race to get out and remember what happened to those eight Cowboys.”
The run/walk will be a 5-kilometer distance, and will feature both a competitive and a non-competitive division. The $20 registration fee will cover race entry and an event T-shirt. The remaining money will be placed into an account that will be utilize to enhance the “Wyoming 8 Memorial” located at the south end of the Athletics Fieldhouse.
Fans who register online for the Always a Cowboy event will also receive a $5 off tickets to the Idaho football game, which is on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The Always a Cowboy event recognizes the eight Cowboy victims of the 2001 accident. The eight Cowboys who passed away on Sept. 16, 2001, were Cody Brown of Hudson, Colorado; Kyle Johnson of Riverton; Joshua Jones of Laramie; Justin Lambert-Belanger of Timmons, Ontario, Canada; Morgan McLeland of Gillette; Kevin Salverson of Cheyenne; Nick Schabron of Laramie; and Shane Shatto of Douglas.
