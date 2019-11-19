LARAMIE – Sophomore forward Hunter Thompson is certain his shots will fall. In the meantime, though, even he’ll admit it’s been a rough start to the season.
Thompson is shooting just 21.1% from behind the 3-point line through four games after shooting at a 37.5% clip as a freshman. Much like the rest of the Cowboys (1-3 overall, 0-0 Mountain West) offense, shots just haven’t found the bottom of the net thus far. UW is shooting just 22.2% from the 3-point line this season, part of the reason the Pokes average 50.5 points per game (349th in the nation).
Despite the struggles, UW head coach Allen Edwards believes that the offense itself is in a good place; the shots just have to go down.
“You have to shoot your way out of it,” Thompson said. “It is frustrating, but I’m not trying to let it affect my game.”
With two games left in a four-game homestand, Thompson and the Cowboys need to find some offensive rhythm before heading to Las Vegas for the MGM Main Event. There, UW will play Colorado on Nov. 24 and either Clemson or TCU on Nov. 26. Wyoming has lost the first two games of its homestand to Cal State Fullerton and Oregon State, and has lost three straight games overall.
Edwards specifically mentioned Thompson and senior guard Jake Hendricks as players who needed to make shots if the team hoped to be successful. Hendricks is shooting 27.8% on threes this season, compared to the 40.6% clip he made them at a season ago.
“It’s not that I’m worried about the offense. I’m more so worried about shot making,” Edwards said. “It’s not like they’re not getting open shots … We’re putting them in position to where they can get shots.”
A matchup with the University of Detroit Mercy (0-2), which gives up 85.5 points per game, could be just what Edwards and the Cowboys need.
The Titans, though ranked No. 342 nationally in points per game allowed, feature a dynamic offensive player in sophomore guard Antoine Davis. Davis, the son of Detroit Mercy head coach Mike Davis, averaged 26.1 points per game last season and has upped his numbers this year, averaging 27 points per game thus far. He made 132 3-pointers last season, which broke the NCAA freshman record held by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry when he played at Davidson.
Wyoming’s last game against Oregon State featured another prolific scorer in Tres Tinkle, the preseason Pac-12 Player of the Year. Tinkle came in averaging 23.3 points per game, but was held to a season-low 16 against the Pokes. The duty of guarding Tinkle fell upon the shoulders of senior guard A.J. Banks; Banks expects to see a lot of Davis Tuesday night.
Banks isn’t running from tough assignments, however. He embraces them.
“I always look forward to the challenge,” Banks said. “Especially being one of the more defensive staples on our team. Starting with me, starting the defense out with the right kind of energy kind of affects the rest of the team, as well.”
Last Saturday was a tale of two halves. UW came out and “(threw) the first punch” against Oregon State, according to Banks, and trailed by just seven points at halftime. By the end of the game, the Beavers led by as many as 27 and won by a margin of 20. The difference? Wyoming lacked the same aggression it showed early in the game.
“We weren’t waiting around for anything necessarily offensively. We were patient. And defensively, we were pretty aggressive,” Banks said. “I think second half, things got a little loose offensively.”
Edwards also noted that the team didn’t respond well when the deficit got to double digits. While there isn’t a huge difference between a lead of nine points or 11 points, Edwards said the Pokes started forcing things when the lead rose to 10 or more.
“Guys look at that differently,” Edwards said. “Let’s just go for singles. And I thought (in the second half) we tried to do the home run and settled a lot for the three ball.”
Tuesday’s game against Detroit Mercy also has a small, albeit significant connection for Edwards. The Titans have guard Brad Calipari on their roster; he is the son of Kentucky head coach John Calipari.
Edwards, who played on Kentucky’s 1996 national championship team, said that John Calipari bought he and the rest of the title-winning team championship rings for a reunion. Members of that team had generic NCAA rings up to that point, Edwards said.
While he doesn’t know John Calipari particularly well, Edwards appreciates him.
“He’s been good. I love him in a sense of, if I walked up to him, he might not know who I am,” Edwards said with a smile. “But if I said my name … he knows. He’s real good with that.”
Michael Katz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @MichaelLKatz.
