ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School volleyball team is heading to the Casper Events Center on Saturday to take its shot at the Wyoming 4A state title.
For the first time in more than 10 years, the Tigers are the Wyoming 4A West Regional champions. They secured this title with wins against Star Valley and Natrona County at the cross-quadrant tournament in Evanston last weekend.
The Tigers won the regional title by beating Natrona County in a dramatic fashion, three sets to two, (21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13).
When asked what the keys to their success were this season, coach Shawn Pyer had a lot to say.
“We are a team through and through. Each girl has a role on this team, yes, but without every individual player we would not be nearly as successful! I am beyond proud of each and every one of them for all of their dedication, in and out of season, as well as their decision to have bought in to this program 100%,” Pyer said.
The format for the 2020 state tournament will be vastly different this year, as compared to others, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 4A classification will have its one-day state tournament on Saturday, with three sessions of matches at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. The Tigers will start their journey by facing the Thunderbirds from Cheyenne East at 10 a.m. The games will be televised on-demand on the NFHS Network.
As for her reflections as the coach of this RSHS team, Pyer said, “There are truly no words for me to express my gratitude and amazement toward these girls and all that they have accomplished in such a short time. I am also so thankful for my amazing coaching staff. They have put in just as much time and effort toward helping these girls be all that they could possibly be. I could not have done it without them! I am proud to be a Tiger!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.