CASPER — The Rock Springs High School volleyball squad lost both its games at the Wyoming High School Activities Association state tournament in Casper this week.
On Thursday, the Tigers were swept in three sets in the quarterfinals by the Thunder Basin High School Bolts (16-25, 17-25, 22-25). Back in late August, the Tigers defeated the Bolts in the their only regular-season matchup in three sets, 2-1.
On Friday, the Tigers fell to Riverton High School in four sets in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket (21-25, 24-26, 28-26, 21-25). Earlier in the year, Rock Springs won the season series over the Wolverines, 3-1
The Tigers’ season ended with an overall record of 25-11.
