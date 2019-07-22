San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks with forward Tim Duncan on Dec. 2, 2015. Duncan is back with the Spurs, this time as an assistant coach. Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, says “it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor.”