Olympic rings in the center of the Makomanai ice arena are seen during the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Sapporo, Japan, on Feb. 13, 1972. Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, said Tuesday, July 14, that if Tokyo can pull off next year’s Summer Olympics, then the Japanese city of Sapporo could be in good standing with a bid to hold the 2030 Winter Olympics.