ROCK SPRINGS — The Men’s Senior Golf Association hosted its annual championship tournament on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the White Mountain Golf Course. An awards banquet followed at Rock Springs Young at Heart.
The top low gross-winners were Brad Cleve, who finished in first place, and Jerry Butcher, who took second.
In the low-net category Dave Corhn placed first, while Don Harris earned second place
The super senior category included members who are 72 years of age or older and carry a handicap of 20 or over. Jack Edwards was the first-place super senior. Carl Demshar clinched second.
Special awards went to Tony Pasin for longest putt, Jerry Butcher for longest drive, and Bud Nelson for closest to the hole.
