CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wyoming is selling Pigskin Madness Raffle Tickets, a $20 game of chance. Each ticket has seven chances to win each of the 17 weeks of the professional football season.
Each raffle ticket is assigned four randomly selected professional football teams for each week of the regular season play. Teams will be different each week. At the end of each week, the team scores on the ticket are added together, and the ticket holders with the highest and lowest scores will win more than $500 in cash prizes.
Organizers said one ticket could potentially be worth thousands of dollars in winnings. No skill or knowledge of football is required so everybody can participate. Participants don’t need to do anything to win except buy a ticket.
Tickets can be purchased from any local Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run officer, Special Olympics Wyoming area director, local coordinator or from the Special Olympics Wyoming office by filling out and submitting the order form found on www.specialolympicswy.org.
All raffle ticket stubs and payments must be received at the Special Olympics Wyoming office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to be included in the weekly winnings.
