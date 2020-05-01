A turtle walks on part of area to be used for the Kentucky Turtle Derby in Chicago. The taped race will air Saturday at 7 p.m. on YouTube. The Kentucky Derby will be run Sept. 5, kicking off Labor Day weekend. It’s the first time the Derby won’t be held on its traditional first Saturday in May since 1945, when it was run June 9. Looking for a slower substitute, the first Kentucky Turtle Derby was hatched.