SEATTLE (AP) — Emeka Udenyi recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Seattle to a 78-54 win over NAIA's College of Idaho on Thursday night.
Udenyi collected Seattle's first double-double of the season. Darrion Trammell had 16 points and six assists for Seattle (5-4). Riley Grigsby added 15 points. Vasja Pandza had 13 points.
Jalen Galloway had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Coyotes.
The teams have one previous meeting, a 76-64 win at home for the College of Idaho on Dec. 20, 1982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.