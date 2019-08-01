GREEN RIVER — Help put books in the hands of young readers by participating in the 13th annual United Way Golf Tournament hosted by the United Way of Southwest Wyoming.
The tournament to support local participants in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 7, at the Rolling Green Country Club in Green River. Under the four-person scramble format, teams with less than four players will be paired together.
The cost for individuals is $100 each, but extras can be purchased, such as $10 for each mulligan to get a second chance at a shot without adding a stroke or $15 for a string that can be used to move a ball without taking a stroke. Golfers must tie a knot each time they use the string until it's gone. A $30 “cheater's package” is available is available which includes a string and two mulligans.
The event will benefit the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides books to children ages birth to 5 years old. The Imagination Library provides one book a month, for free, to every enrolled child’s home, while United Way of Southwest Wyoming pays to mail the books. A $35 donation will provide one book per month for a child for a full year.
For more information, contact Kelly Frink at 307-362-5003 or kfrink@swunitedway.org or go to swunitedway.org.
