SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl diving teams closed out their competition on Saturday at the Utah Diving Invitational. The men competed in the 1-meter while the women started off in the 3-meter.
On the women’s side, senior Abigail Zoromski had a first round score of 227.75 in the preliminaries to place eighth and move to the finals. She would move up a spot to seventh with a total score of 458.15. Sophomore Makena Sanger recorded a score of 195.95 to place 12th
For the men, freshman Juan Gonzalez completed a round of six dives with a score of 273.45. In the finals, he recorded a mark of 270.55 for a total of 544. Sophomore Payton Lee tallied a score of 226.4 in the preliminaries.
Both teams will be back on the pool deck Friday, Jan. 15, when they will face Air Force followed up by BYU on Saturday, Jan. 16. The meet will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday followed by a noon start on Saturday at the Cadet Natatorium.
