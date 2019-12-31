LARAMIE – Given where they came from, the odds that one of Posi and Meli Maluia's children would make it to college was slim. For four of the six children to earn college degrees? In some ways, Posi considers it a miracle.
The Maluias spent the formative years of their children's lives living in Compton, California, long known as one of the most dangerous cities in the nation. In 2018, Compton itself had 1,175 violent crimes; included were 23 homicides, 38 rapes, 424 robberies and 690 aggravated assaults, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.
Posi and Meli's youngest son, University of Wyoming senior linebacker Cassh Maluia, distinctly remembers the tenor of chaos. It's hard to tune out the sounds of gun magazines emptying outside your door and the police sirens that inevitably accompany them.
"It teaches you to grow faster. At a young age, you have to mature," Cassh said. "Just one wrong step in any direction, and something could go bad. ... A lot of kids don't make it out of there. I have some kids my age in jail and some kids my age that aren't even alive."
But Posi and Meli were determined to make sure their children didn't become statistics.
That meant driving them to school every day, rather than letting them walk. It also meant keeping them entertained inside so they wouldn't have the urge to step outdoors, where life was unpredictable and, often times, uncontrollable. And education was the path to something better, they both said.
As Cassh prepares for his final college football game, the Arizona Bowl against Georgia State, he is aware that he is a success story from an area that doesn't have many.
Cassh's journey to UW was, on several levels, unexpected. Not only was Laramie a culture shock, Cassh admits to not even knowing where Wyoming was when he first started talking to the Cowboys coaches. Four years later, though, and he can't imagine having been anywhere else.
On the surface, Wyoming is about as opposite of Compton as imaginable – and not just because of the weather. But when family and loyalty are the core values you've been taught from a young age, the love the entire Maluia family has for Laramie and Cassh's teammates makes a lot of sense: Cassh has found family and safety in Laramie.
And sitting at as many UW games as possible, including all of the ones during his senior campaign, have been Posi and Meli, cheering on each and every one of Cassh's tackles.
Posi was always determined to make sure his children could live the life he wasn't able to. And on the verge of seeing his youngest child's college football career come to a close, he can't help but be emotional and, more importantly, proud.
"We do a lot of things to help them out so they don't have to go through what other kids go through," Posi said. "I didn't graduate from high school ... I didn't want my kids to fall in the same hole. I want my kids to better their own lives."
‘A BAD ENVIRONMENT’
Located about 15 miles south of Los Angeles, Compton is home to just under 97,000 people, per the U.S. Census. Just under 62% of 25-year-olds in the city graduated from high school, and just 8.1% have bachelor's degrees. For reference, the national average in both categories is 87.7% and 31.5%, respectively. A staggering 21.9% of Compton's population lives in poverty.
Posi Maluia will be the first to admit that raising a family in that type of environment is trying. Posi and Meli originally lived in San Francisco but, due in part to the cost of living, moved in with family in Compton before ultimately settling into the Park Village area of the city. Meli is a housewife, while Posi works off and on at an oil refinery.
"It was kind of hard to raise them in a bad environment," Posi said. "It's really tough to raise six kids and try to make their lives great, and try to teach them how to do this and that."
With help from his older siblings, Cassh stayed on the straight path when many of his peers suffered far more dire fates. When other children were outside, the Maluia kids were reading, studying or playing games. Outside the friendly confines of their residence, there was an "attitude" on the Compton streets, Posi said. You could either be part of them or buck the trend. The Maluias opted for the latter.
"Hearing gunshots go off, that motivates you to stay inside. You don't want to be out there when that's going on. ... In the house, we have nothing else to do but play the game or stay in your books," Cassh said. "I'm the sixth child in the family. So, I have five lessons in front of me. I learned from my siblings. I had siblings that went to college ... that showed me that I can do it, too."
Cassh's five older siblings spent their childhoods in Compton. But Cassh was able to enjoy part of growing up elsewhere. When he was in seventh grade, the family moved to Paramount, about five miles east of Compton. Paramount is by no means an escape from hard living; 18.7% of the population still lives under the poverty line. But family is everything, and you do anything and everything in your power to help it.
Cassh starred at Paramount High on both sides of the ball. He was a prolific safety on defense and, on offense, he was a star running quarterback, throwing for 758 and six touchdowns while adding 404 yards rushing and five touchdowns as a senior.
At the high school level, it isn't always about putting players where they're best, it's about putting them where they're needed. Your best athletes must double as your playmakers. Redshirt junior defensive end Garrett Crall can relate. Crall, who hails from tiny Hicksville, Ohio, played a little of everything in his high school career, including quarterback. He and Maluia have had several a throwing competitions during practice during their years together, though not as frequently as they did when they were younger. Crall's and Maluia's lockers are located across from each other.
"Our shoulders and limbs aren't as good as they used to be from hitting so much," Crall said with a laugh. "But I say, you know, I'm obviously faster."
When it came down to playing at the collegiate level, Posi always told Cassh one thing: the first team that offers a scholarship, take it. Loyalty is important to the Maluia family. The people who are with you from the start are the ones you want in your corner. In this case, that school was UW.
From the moment coach Craig Bohl walked inside the Maluia's Paramount home unannounced (Cassh's parents were unaware Bohl was coming, both Posi and Meli said), it was clear Laramie was where Cassh was destined to be, despite a late offer from Hawaii. He took his official visit to UW, underdressed in a windbreaker, and fell in love despite the harsh change in climate. It didn't matter how different Laramie was from home; UW was where he was wanted.
"No other schools recruited me ... they told me some stuff, but never followed through with it. Wyoming was the only school who came and talked to me at the end of my junior year and kept in touch ... and it wasn't just about football, but how I was doing academically, how my family was doing," Maluia said. "Loyalty is just one of those things, it's just a big deal to me. Back in the day, you always took a man for his word, but nowadays it's different. ... I'm not a fan of lies."
‘SO PROUD OF HIM’
When you're around someone as much as redshirt senior linebacker Logan Wilson has been with Maluia, you're bound to pick up a few things here and there. Wilson and Maluia couldn't have come from more different backgrounds: Wilson, the All-American kid from Casper, was born with brown and gold in his blood. His nickname isn't "The Governor" by accident. Conversely, Maluia came from a part of the country where moving to Wyoming, much less attending college, was unlikely.
The two have been prolific on the field: Wilson has 402 career tackles, while Maluia has 193. And having been together for nearly half a decade now, the two have grown together off the field, as well. Due in part to Maluia, who has a Nipsey Hussle tattoo, Wilson dabbles in hip-hop music. And in an unlikely turn of events, Maluia now listens to country music to the point that Wilson can properly quiz him on it.
One of the great things about football is that, as cliché as it sounds, it truly doesn't matter where you come from. If you have the same goal as the man next to you, the past really doesn't matter.
"That's what makes football so special, especially at this level, is you have guys from literally all sorts of different backgrounds," Wilson said. "You come together to do everything in your power to win games. ... Everything else gets pushed aside."
Maluia knew coming in Laramie wasn't going to be as eventful as his former dwellings. And, to an extent, that was the point. Maluia has moved more than 1,000 miles from home to get an education and play football; the outside temptations were far fewer than they would be at most Division I football programs. There's something to be said for not having to worry about what's going on outside your door or down the street every night.
"It's important to me ... to grow up in a different environment," Posi said. "Wyoming is a good area. Good people."
As proud as he is of Cassh for being on the verge of obtaining his degree and for following his football dreams, Posi shows just as much enthusiasm when he recalls the stories other football parents have told him about his son. The tales have nothing to do with bone-crushing tackles, pick-sixes, or wins and losses. Parents tell Posi and Meli about how respectful Cassh is, about how humble and soft-spoken he is. And, as a parent, that's really all they can ask for.
"It's very important for him to have a family around," Posi said. "We heard a lot of parents ... (tell) us ... the way he's treating people over there, it's the same way he's treating people in the house."
As he prepares to play in his final college football game, Cassh isn't quite sure what the future holds. He would, of course, like to continue his football career at the next level, though that sort of thing is never guaranteed. He doesn't like having a backup plan, though, as it takes your eyes off the true goal. If you don't have something to fall back on, you're naturally pushed to make sure you reach the top. When pushed, he said he would probably be a firefighter if football doesn't last. But he is doing his best to ensure it doesn't come to that.
"You don't have an option," Maluia said. "You can't fail."
Whatever it is that comes next in the life of Cassh Maluia, Posi will be proud. The last of his children will have lived out the life he always dreamed for them. Posi wasn't able to do all the things he wanted to in life, but his offspring were. And for that, he will always have a reason to smile.
"I'm so happy and so proud of my kids ... We prayed. We came out from Compton. We survived. We got a better life," Posi said. "We're so proud of him, making himself out there (and doing) the best for the Wyoming people and the community."
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.
