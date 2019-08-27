LARAMIE – Sean Chambers is in his second year with the University of Wyoming team, but he has already made history.
The redshirt freshman starting quarterback is believed to be the first freshman in the modern era of the program to be voted a team captain by his teammates.
Granted, Chambers’ designation as a redshirt freshman is due to a rule that started last year in college football where players who saw time in four or fewer games could redshirt if they hadn’t already. Chambers played in parts of four games – 10 quarters total – before he broke his right leg in UW’s second-to-last game against Air Force.
Had Chambers not played in any of those games and redshirted, it is unlikely he would be considered as a team captain. But the impression he made when he played – and beyond – says a lot about the 19-year-old from Kerman, California.
“It means the world to me,” Chambers said Monday. “After last season I set a goal for myself to try to be named a team captain. To have that come true is an incredible feeling to be voted on by your peers. I’m 19 years old and had 22 to 23-year-old guys vote for me as a team captain.”
On the field, Chambers led UW to victories over Colorado State and San Jose State, and sparked a comeback in a 24-16 loss to Utah State, which ended up winning 11 games in 2018.
“First off, he is a real giving person. People appreciate the way he is as a person,” UW offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brent Vigen said. “Beyond that, he was able to go into that huddle at a young age and have a way about him, almost a maturity.”
That was just part of Chambers’ run to be a captain.
“As much as anything, it was the way he worked coming off his injury, and then the work he did going into the spring and summer that ultimately won over his teammates,” Vigen added.
Chambers said his strongest leadership quality is to lead by example, something he learned from his parents.
“You don’t need to be the loudest guy in the room to be a leader, but if you do everything right you will be a leader by example,” he said. “My dad always preached be a servant leader – give back and help people out. That’s what I try to do.”
Chambers said he isn’t afraid to be vocal, and his teammates have seen that first hand.
“He knows how to talk to people,” said senior defensive end and co-captain Josiah Hall. “He knows how to get guys to rally behind him. I saw that when he played last year. The command he has over those guys, and what he is able to do, relates to everybody.”
Junior right tackle Alonzo Velazquez was injured and didn’t play with Chambers last season, but he was around him throughout the spring and summer. Velazquez said he sees similar qualities in Chambers as he did in former quarterback Josh Allen, who was the seventh overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL draft.
“He speaks up,” Velazquez said. “I have a lot of respect for him. I wouldn’t be surprised in a few years if his name is called on draft day.”
WYOMING REPEAT
For the second consecutive season, UW has two team captains from Wyoming.
This year it is middle linebacker Logan Wilson and tight end Josh Harshman – both seniors and both graduates from Natrona County High in Casper. Last year it was Wilson and senior Austin Fort of Gillette. Wilson is only the second three-time captain in the modern era of UW football. The first was safety Marcus Epps (2016-18).
Prior to that, the last time UW had two captains from Wyoming was in 2002 with wide receiver Ryan McGuffey of Riverton and defensive lineman Jon Aimone of Mountain View.
INJURY REPORT
Sixth-year UW coach Craig Bohl said senior graduate transfer running back Trey Smith (concussion) returned to practice Monday and is on pace to play Saturday against Missouri. Bohl added how much Smith will play depends on how he practices and responds to contact.
Bohl said redshirt freshman defensive end Solomon Byrd (ankle) and sophomore nickel Keyon Blankenbaker (toe) will play. Both are starters.
“Come game week they all go see the wizard, and somehow everybody gets better,” Bohl said.
DEPTH CHART CHANGE
Sophomore Eric Abojei will start at left guard over sophomore Patrick Arnold, who was listed as the starter on the depth chart UW released last week.
Bohl said both players will see action against Missouri.
“(Abojei) has become much more assignment conscious,” Bohl said. “(Arnold) has done a good job, as well, but (Abojei) brings a big presence. He is around 360 pounds, and he moves well. Against a defensive front like this we feel we need some guys like him. (Abojei) has been playing a little bit better than (Arnold).”
FAB FRESHMAN
Bohl said among the true freshmen heading into the opener, running back Titus Swen will play the most. Swen is listed as “or” with Smith in terms of the backup at running back behind sophomore Xazavian Valladay.
Robert Gagliardi is the WyoSports senior editor. He can be reached at rgagliardi@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @rpgagliardi.
