All eight of the University of Wyoming’s football games will be broadcast on national television this season, and four of the Cowboys’ games will take place on weekdays.
The Mountain West released the schedule Tuesday, less than two weeks before UW is set to kick off its delayed season Oct. 24 at Nevada.
The MW announced Sept. 24 that it would reinstate a fall football season after initially postponing it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UW’s game at Nevada is set for a 5 p.m. start time and will be aired on CBS Sports Network. Games against Colorado State and Utah State will take place on Thursdays, while matchups with Hawaii and UNLV will be played on Fridays.
The Cowboys’ schedule is as follows:
Oct. 24 at Nevada, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Oct. 30 (Friday) vs. Hawaii, 7:45 p.m., FS1
Nov. 5 (Thursday) at Colorado State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Nov. 14 vs. Air Force, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Nov. 19 (Thursday) vs. Utah State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Nov. 27 (Friday) at UNLV, TBD, FS1
Dec. 5 at New Mexico, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Dec. 12 vs Boise State, 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network
The Cowboys’ four 2020 home opponents won a combined 40 games last season, led by reigning conference champion Boise State’s 12 wins. Five of UW’s opponents played in bowl games last season, as well.
UW finished its 2019 campaign with an 8-5 record, capped off by a 38-17 victory over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl. The Cowboys have been bowl eligible each of the past four years, and were among the preseason favorites to win the conference.
