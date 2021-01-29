LARAMIE – San Diego State brings its unique brand defensive intensity game in and game out. But when the Aztecs shoot like they did Thursday night against the University of Wyoming, it serves as a reminder as to why they’ve been the Mountain West’s top program for more than a decade.
The Aztecs shot a scorching 65% during the first half against the Cowboys and led by 33 points at halftime en route to a dominant 87-57 victory. UW trailed by as many as 41 points overall and shot just 30% from the field.
The loss snaps UW’s (10-6 overall, 4-5 MW) three game winning streak.
The first 3 minutes of Thursday’s game looked promising enough, with the teams evenly exchanging blows. But for the next 17 minutes, it was all San Diego State, as it outscored the Cowboys 56-23 the remainder of the opening period.
San Diego State (12-4, 6-3) was dominant at every level offensively early, going 8 of 11 from behind the 3-point line with an additional 34 points in the paint. As always, the Aztecs’ defense was smothering, holding UW to 35.5% shooting in the first half while forcing nine turnovers.
The Aztecs entered Thursday’s game averaging just over 72.4 points per game. They scored 63 in the first half against UW, the most a MW team has ever scored in a half in a conference game.
UW freshman guard Marcus Williams, the Cowboys’ leading scorer and the reigning conference player of the week, was held to six points on 2 of 13 shooting. Following a pair of hot shooting games from deep against Nevada, UW was unable to find the bottom of the net Thursday night, going just 10 of 40 from 3-point range.
Sophomore guard Kwane Marble II led UW in scoring with 15 points. Freshman forward Graham Ike was the only other Cowboy to finish in double-digit scoring (10).
UW and San Diego State finish up their two-game series Saturday night at 8 p.m.
