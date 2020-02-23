Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy with a few snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with a few snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.