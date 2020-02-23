LARAMIE – After letting Air Force hang around for the first quarter of Saturday afternoon's contest, the University of Wyoming women's basketball team took complete control in the second.
With 7 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the first half, Air Force guard Cierra Winters drained a mid-range jumper to pull the Falcons within one point. The Cowgirls responded with a 17-3 run to close out the quarter which was ignited by back-to-back 3-pointers from Alba Sanchez Ramos and McKinley Bradshaw.
UW outscored Air Force 22-8 in the frame and the Falcons were never able to recover from the deficit. The Cowgirls pulled away for a 68-52 victory – their third win in a row.
"What happened (between the first quarter and second quarter) was that we were able to get the ball inside a little more to Jaeden (Vaifanua) and were able to change our motion just a little bit with a couple of cuts," UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. "And obviously, defensively, in the second quarter we played really well defensively, especially against their two top scorers."
Added UW guard Quinn Weidemann: "The main difference between the first and second quarter was our defense, we were getting stops and getting rebounds which was extremely important because they weren't getting any second chances."
While the Cowgirls had the third-most turnovers they've had this season (19), they were able to keep the Falcons from capitalizing on their mistakes. Air Force finished with only 12 points off those 19 turnovers. UW scored 21 points off Air Force's 15 turnovers.
"It's tough when we're turning the ball over and not getting stops, but we did a good job of getting stops on the other end when we did turn the ball over," UW forward Taylor Rusk said. "Having that extra nine points was huge for us."
Weidemann had a game-high 24 points. It was also a season and career-high for the sophomore. She shot 7 of 12 from the field, 3 of 4 from the 3-point line and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.
"I've really struggled the last couple of games, but I just kept shooting," she said. "They were right there against Utah State (on Wednesday), they were going in and out and that was really frustrating so I'm glad I got some shots to go in (Saturday)."
Vaifanua notched her second double-double of the season. She finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Alba Sanchez Ramos chipped in with 12 points and four rebounds.
The Cowgirls (14-11 overall, 10-6 Mountain West) have very little time to soak in this victory. They travel to Reno, Nevada, today for a matchup with Nevada on Monday night. UW has had to grind out its previous three wins and will try to not let the physicality those three games have consisted of limit them Monday.
"Three physical games," Mattinson said. "I'm so proud of the way we've met these previous three teams with the physicality. That's kind of been a little thing for us in the past, where we might not have handled it, but we've stepped up and now three games in a row we've met that (physicality) ... I'm as proud as can be for them."
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net.
