LARAMIE – There are times when a team will inevitably get embarrassed by an opponent. Such is the nature pf the college basketball beast.
The University of Wyoming’s 30-point drubbing at the hands of San Diego State on Thursday night wasn’t the first for the Cowboys and likely won’t be the last.
But UW coach Jeff Linder isn’t looking at it with the glass completely empty. Of course he would have preferred his team kept things competitive rather than trail by 41 points in the second half.
If nothing else, however, he wants the Aztecs, filled with veteran players across the roster, to serve as an example of what needs to be done to take his own program to the next level.
“A lot of good freshman have gotten their (expletive) kicked,” the first-year coach said. “We know they’re going to respond the right way. It’s a growing process, it’s a learning process … we gain experience through playing games.”
Four different players finished with at least 13 points for San Diego State (12-4 overall, 6-3 Mountain West) in the 87-57 win – three of them were seniors. For comparison, UW (10-6, 4-5) does not have a single senior on its roster.
The other double-digit scorer for the Aztecs, freshman guard Lamont Butler, has the best example possible in his elder teammates. He sees the processes it takes to win at the highest level each and every day in practice. He learns what leadership is in every single huddle.
That goes a long way in changing the trajectory of a program.
“They see those older guys, and they see like ‘Hey, this is how you have to compete every day in order to win championships, and it takes time,’” Linder said. “With young guys, with freshmen, they’re going to have to learn the hard way.”
It was a tough night specifically for UW guard Marcus Williams. The freshman sensation couldn’t get anything going against the Aztecs’ stifling defense. Williams was just 2 of 13 from the field, both makes coming in the form of 3-pointers. He also turned the ball over seven times and did not attempt a single free throw.
It was just one of those games for Williams, who leads UW in scoring (16.2 points per game) and has been one of the most impactful freshmen in all of college basketball this season. For seemingly the first time all season, he appeared out of sorts. It’s the type of lesson a young player sometimes has to learn the hard way.
Ultimately, however, Linder believes his point guard will respond the right way.
“I told Marcus, ‘They’re going to try to take you out of the game,’” Linder said. “(San Diego State) did a good job of getting the ball out of his hands early with the press. We didn't handle it. He hasn’t been in a game like that. And when they're trying to speed you up, and they're trying to take the ball out of your hands and that’s where he'll learn from it.
“You have to be able to kind of orchestrate and conduct and get us in position, and not let them speed you up. And so Marcus is going to learn from it. They’ll all learn from it. And we’ll get better because of it.”
