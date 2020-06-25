LARAMIE – When Jeff Linder got the University of Wyoming men's basketball head coaching job, Ben Bowen wanted to be a part of something big.
All the Denver-area standout needed was to receive an offer.
A 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Bowen was recruited by Linder when he was still head coach at Northern Colorado. The prolific scoring guard averaged 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a junior for Mountain Vista High, which made it to the Sweet Sixteen of the Class 5A state playoffs, Colorado's highest classification.
UW offered Bowen that prized scholarship a few weeks ago, and from there it was a no-brainer.
Bowen became the first commit for UW's 2021 class Monday, and he cited his affinity for Linder as a major part of his decision and for committing so early. Bowen saw no reason to postpone making his college choice.
"It just felt like the right fit," Bowen told WyoSports. "This was the offer I was waiting for."
Bowen is not currently ranked by Rivals but held scholarship offers from Central Michigan and Denver, according to the site. UW's 2020 class is ranked atop the Mountain West and is tied for 52nd nationally, an impressive haul for Linder given he was not hired until March 17. The Cowboys' 2020 class has five three-star prospects, per Rivals.
Bowen describes himself as a versatile scoring guard who can play on or off the ball. His size is advantageous as well. Bowen shot 48% from the field overall as a junior, including 33% from behind the 3-point line. He scored a season-high 33 points against rival ThunderRidge High in Mountain Vista's regular season finale.
"Whatever it is that (Linder) wants me to do, I think I can do that," Bowen said.
Bowen has not yet signed with UW but plans on doing so at his school's signing ceremony, whenever that may be. It's somewhat of a relief to get his college choice out of the way early, Bowen said. Proximity to home also played into his decision to choose UW.
"My mom was pretty happy," Bowen said. "She's excited that she's going to get to come up and watch me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.