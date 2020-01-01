CHEYENNE – The past three games have been as beneficial for the University of Wyoming men's basketball team as any of the 14 it has played this season.
They may actually have been more beneficial as the Cowboys (5-9 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) return to Mountain West play at Boise State (9-5, 1-1) at 6 tonight.
UW committed a late turnover before falling to visiting Utah Valley, 69-67, on Dec. 18. It rebounded from that setback by picking up a 76-66 overtime victory at Denver on Dec. 21. In the latter contest, the Cowboys led by as much as eight points midway through the second half.
UW closed out nonconference play by beating NCAA Division III Nebraska Wesleyan, 82-68 on Saturday. Although the Cowboys won by 18, the Prairie Wolves were able to stay within a handful of possessions for much of the contest.
"This group has to be a little bit more comfortable playing the way we played in the last three games," fourth-year UW coach Allen Edwards said during a teleconference Tuesday morning. "We want to be able to – in a sense – control possessions. We're not going to be winning games by 25 or 30 points on a consistent basis. It's just not who we are.
"We have got to be a little bit more comfortable in those scenarios and situations."
Edwards was especially impressed with how the Cowboys played against a frustrating Nebraska Wesleyan zone defense.
"It didn't stop us from being mindful of how we wanted to play," Edwards said. "We weren't playing to the score or trying to make it a runaway game. We tried to stick to our process and get better.
"That's how this team has to win basketball games."
UW will have its hands full as it returns to MW play tonight.
Boise State has three players averaging 15.2 or more points, led by redshirt junior guard Derrick Alston's 21.4 points per game. Junior forward Abu Kigab averages 16 points, while senior guard Justinian Jessup checks in at 15.2 ppg.
The Broncos are also getting production off the bench from senior forward R.J. Williams (11.9 ppg, 8.2 rebounds per game) and senior guard Alex Hobbs (9 ppg).
"They're a talented group and deadly in the sense of what they are capable of doing from an offensive standpoint with the different pieces they have," Edwards said. "From our end, we need to do the things that put us in position to win games, and that's defend, rebound and take care of the basketball."
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.
