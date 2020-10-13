LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming Cowboys football team is at a point of fall camp where it is incorporating a lot of full-contact team work and are refining its offensive and defensive systems as it approaches its season opener on Oct. 24 at Nevada.
This past Saturday, the Cowboys scrimmaged and they followed that up with a full-padded practice on Monday. Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl liked what he saw in Saturday’s scrimmage, particularly from his offensive line, and he shared his observations with media on a Zoom press conference following Monday’s practice.
“We had a full-padded practice today. I thought our tempo was good,” Bohl said. “We certainly came off what I thought was an effective scrimmage on Saturday. It probably was as good as I’ve seen our offensive line perform. We need to leverage that group. The offensive line did a great job with some movement up front. They established the line of scrimmage, and I’m going to attribute that more to our offensive line than any deficiency on defense. I thought our offensive line played well as a unit.”
Other positions that Bohl singled out from the scrimmage included quarterback, wide receiver and the interior defensive line.
“There was good competition at the quarterback spot. It’s real close,” said Bohl. “I probably felt that maybe Sean (Chambers) performed just a little bit better than Levi (Williams), but both guys really did well.
“We limited the number of reps that X (Xazavian Valladay) had at running back. Both he and Chad Muma (at linebacker) didn’t take a lot of reps in the scrimmage but both did some good things. Isaiah Neyor really had some nice catches Saturday. Isaiah was a young receiver last year, but he’s been emerging in practice and he made three or four big time catches. He has a great catch radius, and so we’re pleased with his progress.
“Victor Jones (defensive tackle) did some good things, as well, and we’re pleased with him. “Cole Godbout (nose tackle) has done some good things. We’re not as deep as what we have been there, so we’re going to search for some combinations during the course of this week.
“We’re fairly healthy overall, and we’re going to need to stay that way.”
Bohl also shared with media what he and his staff’s practice plan will be over the next two weeks.
“This week will be a heavy week,” said Bohl. “Next week, we’re going to pull way back as we get ourselves ready to play the Wolf Pack.”
The Cowboys have been missing 31 players the last couple of weeks due to the freshmen being quarantined after some of them tested positive for the coronavirus. Bohl said he anticipates the freshmen to be incorporated back into practice this coming Thursday. He also said that the mandatory COVID-19 testing of three times a week established by the Mountain West Conference began on Monday.
A position on the Wyoming offense that has a talented group of returning players is the tight end position. Bohl was asked to evaluate what he saw from that group in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“We’ve got a really deep group there,” said Bohl. “Jackson Marcotte has come out and really come back well from his knee surgery, which was an extensive knee surgery. Nate Weinman has done some good things, and Treyton Welch really stepped to the forefront, and we’re pleased with him. I think we’re going to be as deep there with playmakers and with as a diversified group of players as we’ve had since I’ve been our head coach. I think we’ve really got some good weapons there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.