LARAMIE – Late in the second quarter of the third college football game of his career, C.J. Coldon went low to make a tackle.
The University of Wyoming cornerback executed it, bringing down mammoth Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) after a 10-yard gain and a first down.
That was Coldon's final play of the season. He aggravated a stinger suffered the week before against Washington State. Coldon suffered nerve damage from his neck down to his left arm. The biggest issue in his recovery was regaining strength in the arm.
Coldon didn't return to full strength until the final few of weeks of spring drills in April.
Now a sophomore, the 6-foot-1, 183-pound Coldon's first game back is against the team and player he was hurt against when UW hosts Missouri at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
"It is what it is. I'm just going to come out prepared and ready to play," Coldon said. "It doesn't matter who we're playing. It just happens to be Missouri. I'm grateful for that."
Ironically, Coldon knows Okwuegbunam. Both are from Illinois, and Coldon said they played against each other during summer 7-on-7 camps in high school.
"He is a solid guy, and always has been like that," said Coldon of Okwuegbunam, who was a Mackey Award finalist last season as college football's best tight end.
Coldon said the healing process was long and frustrating over UW's final nine games, but went by fast in the weeks leading up to the spring. But now, that all is behind him. Coldon enters Saturday as the backup behind senior Tyler Hall. He also added about 10 pounds of muscle since his last game.
Coldon said he thinks about the hit on Okwuegbunam once in a while, but not when he is on the field.
"That can hold you back and make you timid," he said.
Asked if he would do anything different if a similar scenario occurs Saturday where he is forced to make a tackle on Okwuegbunam, Coldon added: "No."
UW cornerbacks coach John Richardson said Coldon has made good progress since his injury, but added there's still work to be done.
"He is continually working to get everything he had back," Richardson said. "He was out a long time not doing any football-related activities. His rhythm and speed will come back in time.
"He is a good athlete who can run and do all of those type of things, but at cornerback there is a lot of technique. He has to keep improving and getting better. Come game time, we will see where he is at."
Richardson said he hasn't noticed anything different since his recovery, or heard him say that this game is more special than others because it is Missouri and Okwuegbunam.
"As a player you can't worry about things like that," Richardson said. "You just go out there and play, and whatever happens, happens. I think he will not shy away from anything. He will go full speed."
SMITH FULL GO
Sixth-year UW coach Craig Bohl said senior graduate transfer running back Trey Smith cleared concussion protocol and was expected to be a full participant at Tuesday's practice.
ON SCHOLARSHIP
Bohl said four walk-ons were recently put on scholarship: senior punter Ryan Galovich, senior holder and quarterback Nick Szpor, redshirt freshman interior defensive lineman Claude Cole and redshirt freshman wide receiver Wyatt Wieland.
Galovich, from Corvallis, Oregon, won the starting job during fall camp. He averaged 37.9 yards per punt last season, and seven of his 13 punts were downed inside the opponents' 20-yard line.
Szpor, from Fresno California, enters his fourth season as UW's holder on extra points and field goals. He has played in 39 games with the Cowboys.
Cole is from Palo Alto, California, and is expected to see playing time this season. Wieland, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, is listed as the backup behind senior Raghib Ismail Jr., at UW's 'F' wide receiver.
Since Bohl has been the coach, UW has put 33 walk-ons on scholarship.
SCOUT WATCH
A scout from the NFL's Green Bay Packers was at Tuesday's practice.
Robert Gagliardi is the WyoSports senior editor. He can be reached at rgagliardi@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @rpgagliardi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.