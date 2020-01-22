LARAMIE – Upon entering his hotel room in St. Petersburg, Florida, former University of Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe actually thought he had the wrong door number.
Rothe, a four-year starter and the all-time leading scorer in UW history, was preparing to don his Cowboys helmet one last time at the East-West Shrine Bowl – one of the biggest postseason all-star games for NFL Draft hopefuls. Rothe, the kicker for the East squad, expected roommates more his stature: specialists, etc.
When he walked in and realized he was sharing a suite with former Navy quarterback Malcom Perry, former Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens, former Florida International quarterback James Morgan and former Princeton quarterback Kevin Davidson, he was taken aback.
"I thought I was in the wrong place," Rothe told WyoSports with a laugh.
Rothe is one of three former UW stars who played or will be playing in a postseason all-star game. Defensive back Tyler Hall played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl last weekend, while linebacker Logan Wilson will play in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.
The East-West Shrine Bowl, which has been played annually since 1925, and is the oldest postseason all-star game, was Rothe's first glimpse at the NFL lifestyle he hopes to become a part of in the coming months. Alumni of the game include Tom Brady, John Elway, Brett Favre and Walter Payton, among others.
Rothe made four extra points and a 26-yard field goal in the game, helping the East to a 31-27 victory over the West. His team was coached by Mike Caldwell, the inside linebackers coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In a lot of ways, Rothe's experiences at the East-West Shrine Bowl were similar to his regimen while playing at UW: specified practice periods, constant motion and, of course, kicking. He also got to put his UW helmet on one last time ("It was definitely [a moment] I'll remember," Rothe said).
Additionally, there were some familiar faces: Utah State kicker Dominik Eberle was on the West team, while former Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant played in the game, as well. UW, of course, upset Bryant's Tigers, 37-31, in the 2019 season opener.
But there also was a new element at play: the consistent gathering of information. Scouts will find out everything they want about you, whether you like it or not. Rothe said he met with representatives from roughly 25 teams throughout his week in Florida.
Kicking the ball through uprights was among the normal things Rothe did. What was unfamiliar was being called by random numbers during late-night hours that happened to be scouts wanting to meet and chat in the hotel lobby. Memory and reaction tests also were part of the game plan.
Rothe recalled one test where 30 signs briefly popped up with numbers on a computer screen. Rothe, to the best of his abilities, had to recall which signs were associated with which numbers. One assignment put the word "yellow" on the screen, but colored it in green, and Rothe had to choose what color the word itself conveyed. Another game involved hitting a keyboard button every time a ball on the screen hit a wall in an effort to keep a beat; this was to test reaction time.
Rothe also got a lesson in the size differences between players from major college football program and conferences. Walking past linemen from Michigan and Florida was an eye-opener; the only player Rothe said he was bigger than was Central Florida running back Adrian Killins Jr. (according to the rosters, Rothe had him by about 3 inches and 15 pounds).
"Obviously, the SEC is a little different than the Mountain West," Rothe said. "(The linemen size) is a big reason why."
Following a quick turnaround from his week-long trip to Florida, Rothe will be moving to San Diego for the next few months to train at former NFL kicker John Carney's academy. Rothe has also signed with an agent, a concept that still boggles his and his family's minds.
Rothe isn't sure what the future holds: He has no idea whether he will get drafted, signed to a mini-camp deal, signed for a long-term deal or get cut by a team at some point. That being said, he's taken a few moments in recent weeks to soak up the entire process.
"I'm still amazed by how far I've come," Rothe said. "You take a step back and realize (where you've come from) and humble yourself."
