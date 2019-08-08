LARAMIE – Former Cowgirl standout Bailee Cotton has signed a contract to begin her professional basketball career with BK LOKO Trutnov in the Czech Republic. The signing was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 6, by Koyer Management.
Cotton finished a stellar career for the Cowgirls by earning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year as a senior last season. Additionally, she was named to the MW All-Defensive and All-Conference teams. She finished the year fourth in the league in rebounding (8.6 rpg), sixth in blocked shots (1.1 bpg), and took a team-leading 23 charges on the defensive end. Cotton recorded eight double-doubles during the season, and finished with 13 in her career.
Cotton finished her time in the Brown and Gold with 741 rebounds, which is 13th all-time in Cowgirl history. She also added 62 blocked shots and 118 steals, which are No. 13 and No. 18 on the all-time Cowgirl lists, respectively. She amassed 964 points to go along with 123 assists on the offensive end. She shot an efficient 43.4 percent from the field for her career to go along with making 71.4 percent of her free throws.
As a senior, she reached double-digit scoring in 23 games and had double-digit rebounds 13 times. She led the Cowgirls in rebounding 25 times and steals 17 times. She was named MW Player of the Week early in the season after averaging a double-double in wins over Denver and Idaho.
Off the court, Cotton earned Academic All-MW honors four times and earned a degree in architectural engineering with a minor in mathematics.
