09-14-19 UW football contest winners
ROCK SPRINGS — Justen Hunt, left, and Jazlynn Hunt won the Rocket-Miner's most recent University of Wyoming football contest and will be headed to Laramie on Saturday to see the Cowboys take on the Idaho Vandals. Watch for details about the next contest at www.facebook.com/rocketminernewspaper or www.instagram.com/rs_rocketminer.

