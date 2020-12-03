COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Cowboy swimming and diving squads got the 2020 season underway against Air Force on Thursday. The meet was scored as an exhibition between the two teams.
“Our men did a lot of nice things,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “Highlights would be Ryan Netzel and Austin Crump in the 200 freestyle. In the breaststroke, Mitchell Hovis went a season-best as did Aron Markow, plus some of our freshmen stepped up in the 200 butterfly in Luke Walker and Harry Tjaden had a good meet. Overall, we had a good meet and team was happy to get out and race.”
In the 200-medley relay, the team of Reilly Gilbert, Mitchell Hovis, Cameron Murphy and Grant Sloan touched the wall in 1:34.39. Following in a time of 1:34.88, Miller Browne, Aron Markow, Harry Tjaden and Kellen Chadderdon placed for the Cowboys.
In the 1,000 freestyle, freshman Brandon Samaniego touched the wall in a time of 9:53.29 while Daniel Cumnock-Francois had a mark of 10:03.75.
Junior Ryan Netzel placed first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:41.59. Fellow junior Austin Crump was third with a mark of 1:41.82 and freshman Jakob Borrman was fifth in a time of 1:47.68.
Hovis recorded a time of 55.93 in the 100 breaststroke for a third place finish followed by Sloan in a time of 58.59 to place fifth. Markow was right behind in sixth with a time of 58.72.
UW had a one, two, three place finish in the 200 butterfly. Freshman Luke Walker posted a time of 1:54.99 for a first place finish. Tjaden was second with a mark of 1:55.55 followed by sophomore Cameron Walker close behind in 1:55.99.
Sloan was the best finisher in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.26, while Gilbert was seventh in a time of 21.91.
On the boards, the top finisher was junior Brendan Byrnes in the 1-meter with a second-place finish with a score of 280.43. Freshman Juan Gonzalez was third with a career-best mark of 276.98 and senior Elijah Chan behind in fourth with a score of 246.30. Gonzalez followed that up with a first-place finish in the 3-meter with a score of 299.55 followed by Byrnes in third with a mark of 268.43.
Crump took second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 46.46 and Sloan with a fourth-place finish touching the wall in 47.61 and Chadderdon in 48.19 close behind.
Hovis followed up his performance in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 2:06.83 in the 200, while Caleb Worshek posted a time of 2:22.04.
In the 500 freestyle, Netzel completed his day with a time of 4:46.32 and Samaniego was third in a time of 4:49.23. The 100 butterfly had Crump touch the wall in 51.22 and Tjaden in 51.69.
The Cowgirls will be back in the pool Friday in a tri-meet with Air Force and Colorado State. It’s scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the USAF Academy in Colorado Springs.
